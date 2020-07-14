A special study session of the Salina City Commission has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The session, which will be a discussion of the budget, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St.

The budget has been discussed in study sessions the past two weeks before the commission’s Monday afternoon meetings and as an agenda item in this week’s meeting.

A draft budget will be presented during a final study session on July 20 with a vote on its publication on July 27.

Other City Commission business

The Salina City Commission meeting Mondy also included the following:

• Approval of a resolution to authorize agreements for public utility easements needed for the South Well Field and Water Treatment Plant improvements.

• Approval of a resolution to authorize an agreement with Quick Base for data management and process automation software for the police department.

• Approval for the authorization of the fire department to pay for a remounted ambulance, including an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel.

• Approval of a resolution involving meeting schedules of various boards and commissions, repealing previous resolutions that were passed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• An executive session to discuss a legal issue with asbestos found in Fire Station No. 2.