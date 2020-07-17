A heat advisory is scheduled to be in effect from noon today to 9 p.m. Sunday in Leavenworth County, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are anticipated through the weekend. Heat index values may reach 107.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible. People also are encouraged to check on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are OK. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, according to the advisory from NWS.

Many of the surrounding counties also will be under a heat advisory this weekend. And the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri.