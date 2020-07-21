Jeff Kaup has done his fair share of winning at Dodge City Raceway Park in recent years.

However, on Saturday night, the Woodward, Okla., racer did it for the first time in the IMCA Stock Car Ranks by taking the $1,000 winner’s share in a hard-fought Stock Car Shootout presented by Winner’s Circle Feedyards and Factory Direct Fireworks atop the 3/8-mile DCRP clay oval.

While Kaup collected the big Stock Car loot, Koby Walters bested the DCRP Sprint Cars, Clay Sellard topped the IMCA Modifieds, Brett Berry was best in the IMCA Sport Modifieds and Trevor Schmidt collected IMCA Hobby Stock hardware as all five drivers posted their first DCRP wins of the 2020 campaign.

Kaup has accumulated 20 feature wins while earning six IMCA Sport Modified championships over the past seven years at DCRP. This year, Kaup is pulling double duty in both the Sport Modifieds and Stock Cars.

And with the big money on the line Saturday night, Kaup emerged to ultimately take the win in the 25-lapper.

With several contenders seeing misfortune throughout the first half of the race, it ultimately boiled down to a three-way battle between Chris Oliver, Shaylon Holloway and Kaup.

Oliver led much of the way while nursing a flattened left front tire until finally surrendering the point to Holloway on the 15th circuit. The trio continued to battle with Kaup finding his way to the lead for keeps on the 22nd lap.

Kaup held off Holloway over the final circuits to post the win with Marlin Hogie moving up to third and then Mike Burian and A.J. Finch rounding out the top five.

In the 20-lap Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Car feature, Liberal’s Koby Walters gunned into the lead at the outset and set the pace all the way for his first Dodge City win in more than two years.

Past track champions Luke Cranston and Taylor Velasquez gave chase throughout, pressuring for the point at times through traffic.

A late caution gave Walters the open track he needed for the final five circuits and he raced on to victory lane in front of Cranston and Velasquez, with Kyler Johnson and Brian Herbert rounding out the top five.

Bucklin’s Clay Sellard made the most of his first DCRP start of the year by racing to a convincing triumph in the 15-lap IMCA Modified feature event.

Sellard took command from defending track champion William Nusser on the third round stretched his lead out to nearly half a lap by the time the race’s only caution flew with just two laps to go. Sellard kept Nusser and company at bay with David Solberg taking the show position ahead of Kale Beavers and Trent Gray.

Brett Berry took full advantage of a late caution to score his first DCRP win in the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified feature.

With Monte Nordyke setting the pace from his front-row starting position, Berry worked his way forward from the 10th starting position into second by the midway point. Nordyke still had command when a caution flew with just four laps to go.

Hays’ Berry pounced to take the lead on the restart and then held off Jeff Kaup and Mike Lunow to post the win as Nordyke slipped to fourth, with Mike Appel rounding out the top five.

Also hailing from Hays, Trevor Schmidt nabbed his first DCRP win as well by topping the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature.

Schmidt battled into the lead by the midway point and then fought off the challenges of Duane Wahrman and Tathan Burkhart to secure the win as Brett Copeland and Brooke Russell rounded out the top five.

After Sunday’s scheduled second round of Little DCRP action for Micros and Karts, the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is back in action next Friday, July 24, with Driver & Fan Appreciation Night that includes a multitude of giveaways to both racers and fans with one fan possibly winning $10,000 as the Back-to-Front Challenge returns.

The night’s racing will include a full slate of championship chase action, including DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Excessive overnight rain forced the cancellation of Sunday’s scheduled round of competition atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Little DCRP will be back in action with another full slate of Micro Sprints and Karts on Sunday, July 26, with racing action set to get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Detailed schedule information is available at www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule.

Dodge City Raceway Park

July 18, 2020, results:

IMCA Stock Car Shootout presented by Winner’s Circle Feedyards and Factory Direct Fireworks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1 3-Chris Oliver, 2. 82-Joey Richmond, 3. 33-Marlin Hogie, 4. 92-Jeff Kaup, 5. 01-Jesse Smith, 6. F0-A.J. Finch, 7. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 8. 24-Chris House

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 37-Jason Rogers, 2. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 3. 89-Gregg Schell, 4. 14-Brandon Fisher, 5. 38-Shaylon Holloway, 6. 55x-Mike Burian, 7. 3x-Raymond Ketner.

"A" Main (25 Laps): 1. 92-Jeff Kaup, 2. 38-Shaylon Holloway, 3. 33-Marlin Hogie, 4. 55x-Mike Burian, 5. F0-A.J. Finch, 6. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 7. 3-Chris Oliver, 8. 24-Chris House, 9. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 10. 14-Brandon Fisher, 11. 89-Gregg Schell, 12. 3x-Raymond Ketner, 13. 82-Joey Richmond, 14. 37-Jason Rogers, 15. 01-Jesse Smith.

Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 3. 49x-Luke Cranston, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez 5. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 6. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 7. 21-Jody Reeves (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 11k-Tyler Knight, 2. 97-Brian Herbert 3. 72-Raymond Seemann, 4. 10-Jordan Knight, 5. 65-Kohl Ricke, 6. 49-Kris Moore, 7. 18-Brandon Sprott.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 4. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 5. 97-Brian Herbert, 6. 72-Ray Seemann, 7. 10-Jordan Knight, 8. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 9. 11k-Tyler Knight, 10. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 11. 49-Kris Moore, 12. 18-Brandon Sprott, 13. 65-Kohl Ricke, 14. 21-Jody Reeves (DNS).

IMCA Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 19m-Tanner Black, 2. 22T-Trent Gray, 3. 7s-David Solberg, 4. 25-Kale Beavers, 5. K98-Danny Keller, 6. 94-Jim Graves, 7. 27-Grant Florence.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 08-Dakota Sproul, 2. 7n-William Nusser, 3. 3h-Ryan Heger, 4. 57-Joel Lane, 5. 85c-Clay Sellard, 6. D14-Derek Dechant.

"A" Main (15 Laps): 1. 85c-Clay Sellard, 2. 7n-William Nusser, 3. 7s-David Solberg, 4. 25-Kale Beavers, 5. 22T-Trent Gray, 6. K98-Danny Keller, 7. 94-Jim Graves, 8. D14-Derek Dechant, 9. 27-Grant Florence, 10. 57-Joel Lane, 11. 08-Dakota Sproul, 12. 3h-Ryan Heger, 13. 19m-Tanner Black.

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 56m-Mike Appel, 2. 37-Bart Baker, 3. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 4. 92-Jeff Kaup, 5. 10-Alex Wiens, 6. 83-Troy Holloway, 7. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 8. 22-Matthew Shenberger, 9. 01-Ty Minor, 10. 27g-Kamren Gruber.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 9-Monte Nordyke, 2. 9jr-Brandon Nordyke, 3. 44-Mike Lunow, 4. 09x-Brett Berry, 5. 8-Brian May, 6. 22r-Dan Rogers, 7. 02-Matt Rucker, 8. 18-Kyle Wiens, 9. 2-John Newton.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 09x-Brett Berry, 2. 92-Jeff Kaup, 3. 44-Mike Lunow, 4. 9-Monte Nordyke, 5. 56m-Mike Appel, 6. 37-Bart Baker, 7. 10-Alex Wiens, 8. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 9. 22-Matthew Shenberger, 10. 8-Brian May, 11. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 12. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 13. 2-John Newton, 14. 22r-Dan Rogers, 15. 9jr-Brandon Nordyke, 16. 02-Matt Rucker, 17. 18-Kyle Wiens, 18. 83-Troy Holloway, 19. 01-Ty Minor.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 19-Brett Copeland, 3. D68-Dion Priddy, 4. 37-B.J. Rogers, 5. 87-Keith Carr, 6. 10c-Cole Pfeifer.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 2x-Trevor Schmidt, 2. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 3. 12r-Brooke Russell, 4. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 5. 81-Skeets Salazar, 6. 17s-Ryan Swinney.

"A" Main (15 Laps): 1. 2x-Trevor Schmidt, 2. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 3. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 4. 19-Brett Copeland, 5. 12r-Brooke Russell, 6. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 7. 81-Skeets Salazar, 8. 10c-Cole Pfeifer, 9. 17s-Ryan Swinney, 10. 87-Keith Carr, 11. D68-Dion Priddy, 12. 37-B.J. Rogers.