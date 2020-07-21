The city of Leavenworth received about 1.5 inches of rain from storms that passed through the area Monday morning, according to a Leavenworth County Emergency Management official.

Other areas of the county received between one inch and 1.25 inches.

Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of Leavenworth County to the south end of the county, was on the rise Monday. The Missouri River also was rising in the Leavenworth area. But as of Monday afternoon, no flooding was in the forecast for Stranger Creek or the river.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Stranger Creek had reached a depth of 6.93 feet in the Easton area. This was well below the creek's flood stage of 17 feet for this area, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Missouri River was at a depth of 8.72 feet at Leavenworth. This was well below the river’s flood stage of 20 feet for this area.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director for Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said there could be the potential for flooding along Stranger Creek if the area continues to receive the level of rain that was experienced Monday morning.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday, according to a NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

