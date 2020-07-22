Newton High School Student Mackenzie Glasmann will join students from across the country in the All-National Choir.

"I lost my mind in the best human way possible," Glasmann said. "At first I was speechless. I actually started to cry because I was so happy that I finally got out there."

Glasmann will represent Newton High School in November at the National Association for Music Education convention in Florida as a soprano 2.

To qualify, Glasmann earned her spot on the district and state choir. After the all-state performance, students submit a video to audition for the all-national choir. Glasmann qualified this year after not qualifying in 2019. She spent the time in between working on her voice and taking lessons. Glasmann’s choir teacher, Amy Ives, says Glasmann always strives for excellence.

"Mackenzie has an amazing work ethic," Ives said. "She is seeking out audition opportunities, and practicing many, many hours. She takes private voice lessons and has all of her songs for choir and auditions learned before she comes to class."

Glasmann was a member of Newton High School's Choraleers and Railaires during the 2019-2020 school year. She has participated in District Choir for three years and selected for the Treble State Choir the past two years. She was also a soloist in the 2020 All-State Choir.

Before transferring to NHS, she was a part of the Wichita Heights Madrigals and Concert Choir. Glasmann has played the part of Celeste in "Godspell" at Wichita Heights, and the Witch in "Into the Woods" at NHS this past year.