The Kansas State Board of Education split 5-5 on a vote to affirm Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that would have pushed back the opening of schools to Sept. 9.

The vote effectively killed the order, putting decisions of when and how to open schools back into the hands of local school leaders at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in the state.

Kelly announced last week a mandate to move the first day of school back by about a month in order to allow schools to prepare for changes in instruction. Many schools will use plans for virtual learning, split schedules and safety precautions that are taking time to implement.

Her goal was to give schools more time for logistical accommodations and professional development. The order would also have put all extracurricular activities on hold until schools officially open.

The executive order, E.O. 20-58, required consent by the board because of a law passed in June that required oversight of emergency preparedness mandates.

Conservatives and Republican leaders have argued that it is inappropriate — and highly damaging to the economy — for Kelly to impose "one size fits all" restrictions to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. The law requiring the state school board's approval to delay the reopening of schools also has allowed counties to opt out of an order Kelly issued on July 2 to require people to wear masks in public and at their workplaces.

Guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advocate that school reopening plans start "with a goal of having students physically present in school." Educators and state and local officials agree that children benefit from interacting with each other and that in-person classes generally are better for instruction than online classes.

Kansas also has a long tradition of letting local school districts set their own schedules and decide what's taught and how their buildings operate. The board approved 1,100 pages of guidelines for reopening schools last week but didn’t impose mandates in keeping with that tradition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.