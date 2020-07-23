BAXTER SPRINGS–Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a Baxter Springs home Tuesday afternoon, leading to the recovery of multiple items stolen from the Baxter Springs Country Club this past weekend. In addition to the stolen property, detectives also discovered and seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, 46 year-old Tony Breedlove was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held on allegations of Burglary, Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

"I'm thankful our investigators, along with assistance from the Baxter Springs Police Department, were able to quickly identify the suspect, obtain a search warrant and recover the stolen property so it could be returned to the rightful owner," stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

The Cherokee County Sheriff Department offers tips to prevent home and business owners from becoming burglary targets that include: make home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in; lock all outside doors and windows before leaving for the night; always lock doors, even if leaving for a short time; leave some lights on when going out (if you are planning to be gone for an extended period of time, connect some lamps to an automatic timer); keep garage doors closed and locked; do not allow mail or newspapers to build up for several days; install deadbolt locks on ALL outside doors; store lawn mowers, bicycles, etc... out of sight; always lock garden sheds and garages; have adequate exterior lighting; trim trees and shrubs so that they cannot be used as hiding places for intruders; install an alarm system; don't store an extra key under the floor mat, nearby flower pot, or other similar locations; keep a detailed inventory of valuable possessions, including serial numbers.

Always report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.