Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) gave a $1,500 Future Farmers of America (FFA) Scholarship to Riley Milliken, West Franklin Chapter member, who will be attending Kansas State University to study Agronomy and Crop Science.

Farmers Mutual Hail recognizes the importance of youth education in the agricultural industry because each generation brings advancements to farming practices and agriculture services that wouldn’t be possible without research and education.

This year, the company sponsored 27 FFA scholarships nationwide. FMH commends these young adults and their commitment to further improving the industry by pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural-related field and wishes them the very best in their future educational endeavors.

"I am truly thankful for the Farmers Mutual Hail-sponsored FFA scholarship," Milliken said. "With it, I am excited to be continuing my education in the agriculture field at Kansas State."