The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified positive cases of vesicular stomatitis virus in 20 counties in Kansas. Cattle are infected in both Cowley and Montgomery counties.

Slightly fewer than 90 premises, mostly those with horses, have tested positive for VSV in Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Chase, Cherokee, Coffey, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Lyon, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Sedgwick, Sumner, Wilson and Woodson counties. In addition, KDA is awaiting laboratory results from symptomatic animals in other counties as the outbreak continues to spread. Other than cattle and horses, no other animal in Kansas has symptoms of the virus.

All premises with confirmed cases of VSV in horses and cattle are in quarantine. More than 90 premises are currently under quarantine. A quarantine for VSV lasts for at least 14 days from the onset of symptoms in the last animal on the premises. Quarantines are not lifted until a veterinarian has examined all susceptible animals on the premises.

"We have had only three premises with confirmed cases of VSV in cattle, but many of the premises that are quarantined have cattle on them," said Heather Lansdowne, a spokeswoman for KDA. "If we have a confirmed positive on a premises, the entire premises is quarantined, not just the animals/species which have been confirmed."

Butler County has five premises under quarantine. More than 50 Butler County premises were released from quarantine, with more than 90 being released statewide.

"We have provided information to livestock owners about methods of fly control," Lansdowne said. "We are encouraging they take action to prevent flies as much as possible in an effort to slow the spread of this outbreak."