Officials with the Basehor-Linwood school system have released details about a plan for reopening schools in that district.

Information about the plan was posted on the district’s website ahead of a special school board meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

According to the information released, the district will offer three instruction options for students for the fall semester.

One option is on-site instruction in school buildings. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced when possible.

Another option will be remote learning in which students receive daily instruction through online videoconferencing. Students and parents will be required to complete daily logs.

The third option is for students to utilize the Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, which will allow them to work at their own pace, according to information posted on the district’s website.

If not enough students sign up for the remote learning and virtual school options, district officials may have to adjust to a hybrid model in order to decrease the number of students who would be in school buildings at one time. This would allow schools to meet social distancing protocols.

District officials will be recommending to the Basehor-Linwood school board that the school year start Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day.

The plan will be formally presented to school board members for approval during their special meeting.

The Lansing Board of Education also will be having a special meeting Monday evening.

An agenda for that meeting indicates officials in the Lansing district also plan to present a calendar option for starting the school year after Labor Day.