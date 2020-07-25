Although Connie Mason Michaelis’ new book only took about four months to create, she likes to say that it really took 10 years and four months to write.

As a columnist for The Topeka Capital-Journal and the Valley News in Arizona, Michaelis has written more than 500 columns.

Now, she’s compiled about 250 of her columns into a book called "Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging!" Those interested in purchasing a copy for $15.95 can visit justnowoldenough.com or email justnoweoldenough@gmail.com.

Michaelis, who has worked in the senior health industry for almost 20 years and now runs her own consulting business, has had the idea to publish a book for quite some time.

What pushed her to do so was the stay-at-home orders imposed because of COVID-19.

"I began to really work on it, began to rewrite those articles and then another fun thing is I invited 12 of my good buddies to help me read and not rewrite anything but look for grammar and punctuation," Michaelis said. "They all chipped in and we really did over 300 or 400 articles together. Then I picked out the ones for the book."

Michaelis said the book falls into the category of inspirational and is meant to encourage seniors.

"One of my main themes is that I think the older people get, especially when they hit 70, 75, 80 — that they quit planning for the future. I call it planning for a future because sure you can get your funeral plans done, you can get your will done, you can have your estate sale or whatever it’s gonna take, but you’re not planning for your next adventure," Michaelis said.

Michaelis said while younger people tend to constantly think about their next step in life, as adults grow older, they stop asking, "What’s next?"

"It’s a terrible mistake," Michaelis said. "A lot of this material is about planning for a future no matter how old you are because you are just now old enough for whatever the next adventure is."

Not only did Michaelis spend a majority of her time during the stay-at-home order compiling her columns, she also learned the ins and outs of self-publishing a book.

Michaelis worked with Hall Commercial Printing in North Topeka, learned how to get the book’s ISBN code and even submitted to the Library of Congress. The book’s cover was created by Michaelis’ granddaughter, Paxton Brittingham.

"Then I categorized them into different chapters so I’ve got chapters on doses of education, doses of enthusiasm, doses of humor," Michaelis said. "I got all that done and then basically it goes to print. My next big job is marketing the book."

Having the opportunity to write a book during a statewide stay-at-home order was a silver lining for Michaelis.

"It’s a great sense of satisfaction to just get it this far," Michaelis said.

With hundreds of more columns within her arsenal and new ones published every week, a second book isn’t out of the question, Michaelis said.

For now, though, Michaelis hopes the book not only helps seniors, but children whose parents are getting older.

"It doesn’t imply that old means something bad," Michaelis said. "I want to make getting old aspirational, because in our culture — it’s a very ageist culture that we live in, and around the world that’s not the case. If you lived in the far east, the older you get, the more important you are. That’s not true here by any stretch of the imagination. We put old people out to pasture, that’s that expression. It’s very sad and I do what I can to dispell that attitude."