Advanced voting for the Aug. 4 primary election has already begun, with several local, state and federal races up for grabs.

As of Thursday, Saline County has received 1,543 advanced ballots by mail and 248 people have have in person to the City-County Building to vote early according to the County Election Office.

Here are the candidates appearing on the ballot.

United States Senate seat for Kansas

With the retiring of Republican Pat Roberts, Kansas will elect a new U.S. Senator.

Republican Senate primary candidates are:

• Bob Hamilton, of Bucyrus

• Kris Kobach, of Lecompton

• Roger Marshall, of Garden City

• Lance Berland, of Abilene

• John Berman, of Richland, Washington

• Derek Ellis, of Topeka

• David Lindstrom, of Overland Park

• Brian Matlock, of Kansas City

• John Miller, of Overland Park

• Steve Roberts, of Kansas City

• Gabriel Mark Robles, of Topeka

Democratic Senate primary candidates are:

• Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills

• Robert Tillman, of Wichita

United States House of Representatives District 1

With incumbent Republican Roger Marshall running for Senate, Kansas’s Big First Congressional District is up for grabs in 2020.

Republican primary candidates for the House are:

• Bill Clifford, of Garden City

• Tracy Mann, of Salina

• Jerry Molstad, of LaCrosse

• Michael Soetaert, of Council Grove

Democratic primary candidates for the House race are:

• Kali Barnett, of Garden City

• Christy Cauble Davis, of Cottonwood Falls

All Kansas state legislative seats are up this year and in Saline County, several of the races for State House of Representatives and State Senate are contested.

Kansas Senate

The Republican primary candidates for Kansas Senate District 24:

• Randall Hardy, incumbent

• J.R. Claeys

Kansas House of Representatives

With incumbent Claeys running for State Senate, House District 69 is up for grabs.

Democrats in the primary for District 69 are:

• Philip Black

• Ryan Holmquist

Unopposed Republican race for District 69:

• Clarke Sanders

Kansas House District 71 incumbent Diana Dierks faces a challenge in the Republican primary.

Republicans in the primary for District 71 are:

• Diana Dierks, incumbent

• Steven Howe

Democrat running unopposed in the District 71 primary:

• Jeffrey Zamrzla

There is only one candidate filed for Kansas House District 108.

District 108 Republican running unopposed:

• Steven Johnson, Assaria, incumbent

Kansas State Board of Education

State Board of Education District 6 incumbent, Republican Deena Horst has no primary challenger.

No Democrat has filed for the board seat, although Dave Colburn, a former Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education member, announced a late write-in campaign on Thursday.

Several Saline County offices are also up for election this year, although only two are contested.

County Commission

County Commissioner and incumbent Robert Vidricksen is running unopposed as a Republican for Saline County Commission District 2.

There are no Democrats filed for District 2.

Saline County Commission District 3 has a contested Republican primary with the following candidates:

• Rodger Sparks, incumbent

• Randy Duncan

No Democrats filed for District 3.

County Attorney

County Attorney Ellen Mitchell decided not to run for re-election, opening the office in the City-County Building to a new leader.

Republicans on the primary ballot for County Attorney are:

• Brock Abbey

• Jeff Ebel

County Clerk

Republican unopposed candidate:

• Jamie Doss, incumbent

County Treasurer

Republican unopposed candidate:

• Jum DuBois, incumbent

Register of Deeds

Republican unopposed:

• Rebecca Seeman, incumbent

County Sheriff

Republican unopposed:

• Roger Soldan, incumbent

Voting continues

Advanced and early voting continues with Tuesday being the final day to apply for an advance ballot by mail.

A drop off ballot box for advanced ballots is located in the south circle drive of the building. Additionally, advanced ballots can be taken to any polling place in the county on election day or to the county election office. Advanced ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, Aug. 4.

If the advanced ballots are returned by mail, they must be postmarked by Aug. 4 and received by the Friday after the election to be eligible to be counted. Postage is required for mail-in ballots in Saline County.

Early voting at the election office is also underway. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. The day before the election, Monday Aug. 3, early voting ends at noon.

The office is in the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St. Room 215. For more information, contact the County Clerk’s Office, 785-309-5820.