The Kansas Department of Revenue on Monday temporarily closed its Hutchinson Driver’s License Office located at 125 W. 2nd Street Suite A.

The office is closed while KDOR follows Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines following a result of a suspected COVID-19 case. This closure is expected to last one week. To protect medical information related to the case, no further details will be released.

Appointments for this office are being rescheduled. The anticipated date to reopen is Monday, Aug. 3.