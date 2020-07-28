The Leavenworth County Treasurer’s Office has started to allow walk-ins at the Leavenworth County Courthouse for people wanting to renew their vehicle registrations.

After closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the courthouse reopened in May. But the building has been open by appointment only.

However, County Treasurer Janice Van Parys said this process has not worked for people wanting to renew vehicle registrations.

"People are getting very upset that, you know, they are not able to get their tags done because they can’t get in for an appointment," Van Parys said. "The appointment scenario is not working."

Doors to the Leavenworth County Courthouse remain locked. But Van Parys said her office is letting people into the building as walk-ins.

"My obligation is to the public and that is who I serve," said Van Parys, who was elected to her position.

People visiting the Leavenworth County Courthouse are required to wear masks.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said the Treasurer’s Office is the only department in the courthouse that is allowing walk-ins.

He said the treasurer’s decision to allow walk-ins does cause issues related to social distancing.

And while people are supposed to wear masks, Loughry said no one is monitoring the visitors all the time to ensure they do not remove their masks.

He said county officials are trying to work something out.

"I don’t know if we have an answer just yet, but we’re trying to work something out," he said.

The Treasurer’s Office is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials with the Treasurer’s Office recommend people arrive as early as possible to ensure they will be seen.

"It’s first come, first serve," Van Parys said.

The Treasurer’s Office also conducts vehicle registration transactions at the county annex building in Tonganoxie.

Van Parys said Treasurer’s Office employees at the annex are booked solid with appointments through this week. But she plans to allow walk-ins at the annex beginning next week.

