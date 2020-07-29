Updated 6:24 p.m. July 29, 2020, with additional information and graphic.

A man from Leavenworth County has died from complications related to COVID-19.

He is the eighth person from the county to have died from COVID-19.

The man's death was reported Wednesday as part of an update on COVID-19 cases from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by the loss," Stephanie Sloop said in a statement.

Sloop is a spokeswoman for Leavenworth County's COVID-19 response team.

The man who died was in his 60s. He was hospitalized with other medical conditions at the time of his death.

"This is the first community member death in Leavenworth County since April," Sloop said in the statement.

Of the eight Leavenworth County residents who have died from complications related to COVID-19, four were inmates from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials also reported Wednesday 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 cases involving inmates at LCF and 67 cases involving inmates and staff at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 459 community cases, 124 are considered active.

Currently, three people from the county are in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 44 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

School officials across Leavenworth County are preparing to reopen schools.

Schools have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students finished the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school year using remote instruction.

Superintendent Tim Beying plans to recommend starting classes in the Easton school district on Sept. 8.

Beying said members of the Easton Board of Education likely will approve a reopening plan and new school year calendar Aug. 5.

