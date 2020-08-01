6 ARRESTED IN METH RAID

GREAT BEND—On July 29, 2020 just before 10 a.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 701 Odell St. in the city of Great Bend. The warrant resulted in the arrest of five individuals at that location and another subject later in the day. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene.

Arrested at the scene were Johnny Espinoza, 65, of Great Bend; Shirley Burrow, 42, of Wichita; Nathan Clanton, 36, of Great Bend; Kristi Contreras, 29, of Great Bend; and Candace Jones, 50, of Great Bend.

The sixth suspect was located later in the day at a business near 24th and Washington in Great Bend. Ouray Gray, age 33 of Great Bend was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school from a previous case. When detectives searched his person after arrest, more evidence of additional distribution was found. Gray was charged with the new offense due to the fact he was within 1000 feet of Jefferson Elementary School.

All six suspects remain in the Barton County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. They await formal charges. Additional arrests are expected as detectives look for two additional suspects in the case.