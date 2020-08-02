As Salina welcomed sunshine and temperatures in the 80s Saturday, no one was happier about the change than Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

After a week’s worth of rain showers, the pleasant weather also meant a bright, new look for the food bank’s parking lot.

Salinans Jason and Talisha Trojcak, with Clean Line Parking Lot Striping, donated their time and materials to clean up and repaint the lines in the lot, a project that otherwise would have been on hold for some time.

"I see the challenges that the food bank is having, and this was an opportunity to give back and donate some time and labor," Jason Trojcak said Saturday morning as he striped the parking lot.

The Trojcaks both started Clean Line Parking Lot Striping in 2017. On Saturday, they volunteered their expertise to improve the food bank’s lot by removing debris and loose paint and repainting the lines, making them more visible.

Trojcak, 43, began painting the exterior of historical homes as a teenager and said he grew to love the trade.

"It’s something I know, they (food bank) needed it done, and I’m happy to be able to help them out," he said.

Challenging times

Couch said during the first couple of months of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization received 75% fewer donations.

While initiatives such as Project Salina and Stamp Out Hunger – which are typically great for donations to the food bank – remain helpful, the pandemic has caused them to have fewer participants in a modified format.

"The pandemic has really impacted donations. We were in a situation where we had to purchase food ourselves to keep pantry shelves stocked," Couch said. "We have a small budget for purchasing, so we’ve had to seek out more grants and donor opportunities to keep us operational."

Couch said The Schwan’s Company, which owns Salina’s Tony’s Pizza Plant, has donated approximately $40,000 since the pandemic to help keep the shelves stocked.

Despite the donation, Couch said without Trojcak’s assistance, it could have been a year before the parking lot could be addressed.

"The pandemic has put a strain on our budget, and we’ve had to look at new ways to get routine maintenance done," she said. "We want to have a welcoming, user-friendly and customer-based facility.

"Maintenance is a huge part of that. We are so thankful for Jason’s offer and for everyone who continues to keep us in mind."