After attempting to take public comment at its last meeting via telephone, the Hutchinson City Council has decided to reopen the Council Chambers to the public, starting Tuesday.

City Hall, however, otherwise remains closed.

The council is scheduled to discuss the 2021 budget on Tuesday and set a formal public hearing on the budget for Aug. 18.

To attend the meeting, individuals are required to wear masks, which will be available for those who need them.

Temperatures will also be taken as individuals enter the building, and the number of people allowed in the chamber at a time will be limited to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Overflow will be in the lobby, but it also will be limited, according to a news release.

The podium will be sanitized between speakers.

Those not intending to address the council are asked to not attend in-person, including "nonessential city staff and media."

Meetings will continue to be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and on Channel 7.

Under the proposed budget, the city’s property tax mill levy will stay the same as 2020, at 44.431 mills, though the Hutchinson Recreation Commission levy will increase 0.013 mills, to 3.683, according to a memo from city manager Jeff Cantrell.

The budget does not include making the position of the Hutchinson Human Relations Officer full-time after the Hutchinson Community Foundation withdrew its offer to cover $10,000 of the position salary annually for three years.

The foundation apparently withdrew its offer after several council members, at the board’s July 21 meeting, indicated they would not support the move to full-time if it increased the mill levy or reduced the year-end budget carryover, though the mayor indicated she’d seek other outside funding to cover the additional employee benefits costs.

The overall $91.98 million budget, which does include a proposed 2.5 percent raise for employees, reduces the city’s ending cash balance by $1.77 million or 30 percent, to $3.969 million.