People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Michelle Margaret Williams, 27, in connection with aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm, 7:10 p.m. 8/2.

Jessica Louise Small, 39, in connection with aggravated endangering a child, 7 p.m. 8/2.

James Norman Epps Jr., 36, in connection with aggravated battery, 4:40 p.m. 8/2.

Stacey Everett Bennett, 39, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 4 p.m. 8/2.

Eric Vaughn Cooper, 21, in connection with burglary, 3:55 p.m. 8/2.