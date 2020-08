Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday's primary.

All the usual polling locations will be open and are listed at renogov.org. The Meadowlark building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is the polling place for most Hutchinson voters.

Voters can also go to voteks.org to see a sample ballot.

Unofficial results on election night will be posted online at renogov.org.