The Saline County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Saline County now has 348 confirmed cases since March, with 79 of those currently active. Of the total, 264 cases have recovered and there have been five deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports it is treating six people hospitalized with COVID-19, with no specific number related to residents of Saline County.

Saline County along with the assistance of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, two non-congregate housing facilities have been set up in the county after a potential cluster of cases was identified in a dorm setting. The facilities have been set up in other counties in Kansas to provide a safe environment for individuals to isolate and/or quarantine from others who have no means to properly do so.

"In order to keep people working and ensure our kids can return to school, the simple measures of wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick are ones that work," Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller said in a statement. "Continue to do these things and we can control the spread in our community."