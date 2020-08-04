According to the most recent update from the Leavenworth County Health Department, there have been a total of 1,425 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This number includes 852 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, and 67 cases involving inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 506 community cases in Leavenworth County, 118 are considered active. There also are two active cases involving LCF inmates, according to an update released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, three people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 46 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Eight Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications related to COVID-19.

A new update likely will be released today by the Leavenworth County Health Department.