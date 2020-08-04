An incumbent commissioner and the Lansing mayor have won Republican primary races for Leavenworth County Commission seats.

Mike Smith, who currently serves as the mayor of Lansing, won the primary race Tuesday for the County Commission's 4th District seat.

Incumbent Commissioner Mike Stieben won the primary race for the County Commission's 5th District seat.

And because no Democrats filed as candidates for these seats, Smith and Stieben likely will be elected to the positions in the November general election.

In the Republican battle for the 4th District seat, Smith received 740 votes. Tom Dials received 605 votes and Steve Rotkoff received 170 votes, according to unofficial results released by the County Clerk's Office.

Rotkoff had dropped out of the race but his name still appeared on the ballot for the primary election.

The 4th District encompasses the city of Lansing, a section of southeast Leavenworth and Delaware Township.

The district currently is represented by Commissioner Chad Schimke, who did not seek re-election this year.

The 5th District encompasses the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood and Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships.

In the Republican race for the 5th District, Stieben received 1,553 votes and challenger Curtis Oroke received 469 votes, according to unofficial results released by the County Clerk's Office.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified.