It appears a local member of the Kansas House of Representatives has been unseated by a challenger in a Republican primary.

Incumbent state Rep. Jim Karleskint lost Tuesday to challenger Lance W. Neelly in Tuesday's Republican primary for the 42nd District of the Kansas House of Representatives.

And because no Democrat filed as a candidate for the 42nd District, Neelly likely will be elected to the seat in the November general election.

The 42nd District includes the city's of Easton and Tonganoxie in Leavenworth County and Eudora in Douglas County.

Neelly received 1,680 votes, 52%. Karleskint received 1,548 votes, 48%, according to unofficial results posted on the website for the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified.

Karleskint had been seeking a third term to the Kansas House of Representatives.

In other local races, Tim Johnson won the Republican primary for the 38th District of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The 38th District includes the cities of Basehor and Linwood in Leavenworth County as well as De Soto in Johnson County.

In a three-way primary race, Johnson received 2,496 votes, 56%. David Breuer, who is the mayor of Basehor, received 1,514 votes, 34%, and Noel Hull received 428 votes, 10%, according to unofficial results posted on the Secretary of State's Office website.

Johnson will now face Democrat Sherri Grogan in the Nov. 3 general election.

The 38th District currently is represented by Willie Dove. But Dove is making a run this year for the Kansas Senate instead of seeking re-election to the Kansas House of Representatives.

In the Democratic primary for the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives, Leavenworth Mayor Mike Griswold has won.

The 41st District includes much of the city of Leavenworth.

Griswold received 599 votes, 48%, in Tuesday's primary. Whitney Davis Moulden received 562 votes, 45% and Donald Terrien received 80 votes, 6%, according to unofficial results posted on the Secretary of State's Office website.

Griswold will now face Republican Pat Proctor in the Nov. 3 general election.

The 41st District is currently represented by Jeff Pittman. But Pittman is making a run this year for the Kansas Senate instead of seeking re-election to the Kansas House of Representatives.