A man was wounded in his leg as shots were fired from a vehicle in north Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Miami Street, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was outside when the shooting occurred. Police believe about a dozen shots were fired from a vehicle. Nicodemus said empty shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The vehicle was described as black four-door Nissan sedan with blue rims. The car was seen being driven away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

"Several rounds hit a parked vehicle," Nicodemus said.

He said a house also was struck.

The victim was shot once in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital, Nicodemus said.

Police have not identified suspects. Nicodemus said police continue to work on the investigation.

Nicodemus said he is unaware of any connection between Monday night’s shooting and other recent shootings in the city. But he said a possible connection to other crimes is something that always needs to be considered.

People who have information about Monday night’s shooting can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can provide anonymous tips by calling the Police Department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

