A development agreement for a proposed sand quarry in southeast Leavenworth County is still being negotiated.

The development agreement came up Wednesday during a meeting of county commissioners.

Last month, commissioners approved a special use permit for a surface mining operation in the area of 166th Street and Lenape Road. However, the permit comes with a number of conditions including a requirement that the applicant, Kaw Valley Companies, Kansas City, Kansas, pay to rebuild roads that will be used for a hauling route.

At the time commissioners approved the permit, it was suggested the county enter into a development agreement with Kaw Valley Companies.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson said Wednesday that the County Commission needs to revisit what road improvements that will be required. He questioned what standard will be used for rebuilding the roads.

Culbertson said there are still some issues regarding the funding of the road improvements.

He said there are several rock quarries in the county. He questioned what they provide for road maintenance.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said he has requested the applicant for the special use permit provide a proposed development agreement.

"There are a great number of details that need to be worked out through that development agreement," he said.

Van Parys said the road construction project would in essence be a county road project that is funded by Kaw Valley Companies.

Commissioners were told the development agreement would be brought to them for approval.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said the commission can have a work session to review the development agreement when it is available.

The sand quarry has faced opposition from residents from southern Leavenworth County. People opposed to the mining operation have expressed concern about safety issues including increased truck traffic as well as the impact on neighboring property values.

Commissioner Mike Stieben, who represents that area of the county, voted against the special use permit. But the other four commissioners voted in favor of it.

