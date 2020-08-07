The Leavenworth Board of Education will be conducting a public hearing later this month on a proposed $65.765 million budget for the school district.

The public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19. School board members will be able to approve the 2020-2021 budget at the conclusion of the hearing.

Board members approved the date for the hearing when they met Tuesday for a special meeting.

Information about the proposed budget was presented during Tuesday’s meeting.

The proposed budget calls for a reduction of the district’s mill levy. The mill levy would be reduced by 0.923 mills, according to the information presented to the board members.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes. The total mill levy for the school district’s proposed 2020-2021 budget is 57.322 mills.

The valuation of a homeowner’s property also can impact taxes.

Beth Mattox, chief financial officer for the school district, said the overall valuation in the district has increased by about 4%.

Mattox said the proposed budget represents the spending authority for the school district.

"So that is our estimate of what our spending will be," she said.

She said the amount of funding the school district receives from the state government for each student is increasing from $4,436 to $4,569 this school year.

A notice of the Aug. 19 public hearing along with information about the proposed budget can be found on page A9 of today’s edition of the Leavenworth Times.

The Easton Board of Education approved that school district’s 2020-2021 budget during a meeting Wednesday evening, according to Superintendent Tim Beying.

The approved budget keeps the Easton school district’s mill levy nearly flat, reducing it by 0.001 mills.

The school boards for the Lansing and Basehor-Linwood districts are scheduled to have public hearings for proposed budgets on Monday.

The proposed budget for the Lansing school district would keep the mill levy nearly flat, increasing it by 0.002 mills.

The proposed budget for the Basehor-Linwood school district would increase that district’s mill levy by 0.09 mills.

