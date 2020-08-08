COUNCIL GROVE—Just about 200 years ago, weary travelers stopped their wagons in Kansas, hoping for a bite to eat and a pillow to lay their head upon. The traders were looking forward to hot beef stew or a slice of homemade peach pie.

Back then, Kansas was the wild frontier and the last place a weary traveler could purchase a home-cooked meal on the Santa Fe Trail. Council Grove was known for its hospitality and scrumptious foods.

Chef Walter Staib, the host of "A Taste of History," the Emmy-award winning television series, released Season 11, episode 5, which features three Kansas sites on the Santa Fe Trail. This show recites the history of the trail and showcases recipes from the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm Historic Site in Olathe, as well as the Trail Days Café and the Hays House Restaurant - both in Council Grove. The Hays House is one of the oldest continuously-operated restaurants west of the Mississippi.

Katie Lange of the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop introduces the audience to buffalo chestnut pudding, which is boiled in a kettle over a flame. She uses cloves, a popular ingredient in 1800s Kansas. For her dried peach pie, she worked with suet, a fat from the kidney of cows.

In Council Grove, the viewers are introduced to a Native American salad and dressing – this recipe uses peppermint leaves and apple cider vinegar.

"It’s a really wonderful look back at flavors," said Deb Goodrich, the chair of the Santa Fe Trail 200. "You get that regional flavor. We’ve become so homogenized."

The Santa Fe Trail Association sponsored the segment to highlight the 200th anniversary of the trail’s opening in 2021.

"I think that it’s very important to look back at the history of the trail and what matured to people," Goodrich said. "There’s so much that is tragic and poignant and so much that is heroic and inspiring. It runs the gamut. It’s got it all."

In this episode, Staib, who was born in Germany, explains the history of the trail, rides in a stagecoach, views buffalo and helps prepare the recipes.

"They did a tremendous job on this episode," Goodrich said. "It’s a wonderful way to commemorate the history of the Santa Fe Trail and Kansas."

This episode is available on Amazon Prime and will soon air on PBS.