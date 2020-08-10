A man accused of shooting at people on the Centennial Bridge is now in the custody of the Leavenworth County Jail.

Jason R. Westrem appeared Monday afternoon in Leavenworth County District Court. He appeared before District Judge Gerald Kuckelman through a videoconferencing service.

Westrem is charged with nine felony counts including attempted first-degree murder in connection to a May 27 incident on the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Westrem, 37, Houston Lake, Missouri, is accused of firing at occupied vehicles on the bridge.

One person was wounded by gunfire. Westrem also was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

David Royer, who was serving in the Army at the time, has been credited with stopping the May 27 shooting incident by striking the suspect with his pickup truck.

Westrem’s next court date is set for Aug. 26. His bond has been set at $500,000, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Westrem’s court appearance on Monday came after he was taken into the custody of the Leavenworth County Jail.

Thompson said Westrem had turned himself in earlier in the day.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke confirmed Westrem is now in custody at the jail.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley previously said officials with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office had been arranging for Westrem’s medical care before taking custody of the defendant.

