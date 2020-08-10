A Leavenworth County resident has died from complications from COVID-19.

The man’s death was reported Monday afternoon by the Leavenworth County Health Department as part of an update on COVID-19 cases.

The person who died has been identified as a man in his 70s who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a Kansas City area hospital.

He is the ninth person from Leavenworth County to die as a result of COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by the loss," Stephanie Sloop said in a statement released on behalf of the Health Department.

Sloop is a member of a county’s COVID-19 response team.

Four of the Leavenworth County residents who have died from complications from COVID-19 were inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The other five deaths involved what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Health Department reported 24 new confirmed community coronavirus cases on Monday. This was the Health Department’s first COVID-19 update since Friday afternoon.

To date, there have been 1,483 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 LCF inmates and 67 cases involving inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 566 community cases, 118 are considered active at this time, according to the Health Department.

In addition to the 1,483 positive cases, 10,134 people from Leavenworth County have received negative coronavirus test results. That includes 243 negative test results that have been reported since Friday.

People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can call the Leavenworth County Health Department’s Screening Hotline at 913-250-2000, option 3. The Screening Hotline is operated from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who are having emergencies should call 911.

People also can email questions about COVID-19 to the county’s Joint Information Center at jic@leavenworthcounty.gov

