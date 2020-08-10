From Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Ottawa Police Department will join other local and state police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways during the "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." enforcement campaign, OPD officials announced Monday.

"Driving after consuming alcohol or any other potentially impairing substance is a choice you make," officials said in a release.

The campaign is intended to remind drivers of the following:

• Have a sober driver lined up before you drink alcohol away from home, or take a sober ride to and from the location.

• Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medications for driving warnings. More and more in Kansas, DUI arrests are occurring during daytime hours, largely because of the side effects of prescription drugs.

• Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.

• Before you choose to drive after drinking, take a moment to consider how it would be to begin every day with the memory of your decision if it resulted in injury or death. If you are driving impaired, you are not only more likely to crash, but that crash is much more likely to cause serious injury or death.

• Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors. Just think. Always wear your seat belt. It is your best defense against impaired drivers. Buckle up every trip, every time.

"You can count on the Ottawa Police Department to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws, not just during this enforcement campaign, but throughout the year," OPD officials said.