GLENDIVE, Mont. – A "person of interest" Kansas authorities have been searching for in connection with a homicide in Barber County last month was arrested in Montana.

Clinton W. Rogers, 34, was located Tuesday in Glendive, Mont. He was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. on a warrant for theft out of Kingman County.

Rogers was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Joyce A. Foulkrod, 61, who was found dead inside her home at 3 Whitney Lane in Medicine Lodge just before 2 p.m. July 27.

Officials have not said how she died.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents are traveling to Montana, where they will question Rogers at the Dawson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

The arrest warrant stemmed from the theft of a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with T-tops in Kingman County on July 26, after Foulkrod had been killed but before her body was found.