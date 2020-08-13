Just over two-thirds of provisional ballots cast during the Aug. 4 primary election in Reno County were added to the vote tally on Thursday, following the formal canvass by county officials.

The addition of the nearly 200 votes, however, did not change the outcome of any races.

The canvassing board, which included County Commissioner Ron Hirst, County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan, and Youth Services Director Bill Hermes, followed all the recommendations of Election Official Jenna Fager on which ballots to add and which to reject.

Virus impact

It was a most unusual election thanks to the novel coronavirus, with less than 52 percent of the total votes cast on election day itself, according to data from Fager.

Some 5,141 ballots, or almost 35 percent, were advance ballots cast by mail or dropped off in person.

Another 1,645 electors voted early at the walk-in polling place in the County Annex.

Some 7,671 people did vote in Reno County on election day.

In all, turnout for the primary was about 28 percent.

Votes that counted

Some 2 percent of the ballots cast were marked as provisional ballots.

The largest group of those that were accepted on Thursday were 73 from voters who moved within the county and voted at their correct polling place, but who had failed to change their address listed with the county before election day.

Another 69 were people who had requested advance ballots be mailed to them, but who didn’t return that ballot, instead voting at the polls.

Since records showed they only voted once, those ballots were accepted.

Ten ballots were marked as provisional because of a name or address change that didn’t match county records, but the voter showed proof of, so they were accepted.

Another 30 were marked as provisional, but there was no clear reason they weren’t accepted at the polls and so were attributed to clerical or board worker error and counted.

Those that did not

Officials did throw out 95 ballots.

Nearly a third of those were due to voters filling out ballots for the wrong party.

Since it was a primary, a voter had to be registered with a specific party to receive that ballot. Some 30 people requested a ballot for the other party at the polling place anyway.

Another 32 were not registered at all, while 29 had moved from out of county, but did not re-register, Feger advised.

Two ballots were rejected because voters could not provide a photo ID at the polling place and did not go to the clerk’s office after the election to show the proof.

One ballot Feger said she wished she could count, but could not because of the law, was that of a voter who cast an advance ballot -- but died before election day.

"A person who is deceased on election day is not a qualified voter and does not enjoy the constitutional right to vote," Feger said, citing a 2002 Kansas Attorney General’s opinion.

The state sends out a notice to the clerk's office whenever someone from the county dies.

Voting twice

One person did cast an advance ballot and then also showed up at the polls, Fegar said.

They were allowed to vote again, but the second ballot was among those tossed on Thursday.

"We assume they forgot," Feger said, though when advised at the polling place records showed they’d already voted, they cast a ballot anyway.

"It’s a tribute to the people running polls and the staff here that you catch those items," Commissioner Hirst said. "It also shows mail ballots are double-checked, to make sure people don’t vote twice."