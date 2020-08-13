The man credited with stopping an active shooter on the Centennial Bridge was honored this week by the Leavenworth City Commission.

David Royer was presented the Mayor’s Award for Community Service on Tuesday during a commission meeting. He also received a saber with a plaque.

"This is presented on behalf of the citizens of our great city," Mayor Mike Griswold said of the saber.

Royer is credited with stopping a shooter May 27 on the Centennial Bridge when he drove his vehicle into the suspect.

At the time, Royer was serving in the Army with the rank of master sergeant.

The shooting suspect, Jason R. Westrem, is facing nine felony counts in Leavenworth County District Court.

Reading the Mayor’s Award for Community Service, Griswold said Royer saved countless lives through quick and decisive actions.

"Wherever life takes him, David Royer will always be a part of the story of Leavenworth, Kan.," Griswold said, reading from the award.

Griswold thanked Royer for his patriotism and bravery.

Royer expressed his appreciation to the city of Leavenworth.

"I just want to thank everybody," Royer said.

Royer thanked Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens, who previously called Royer a hero.

Royer also expressed thanks for the support he has received from local businesses.

Last month, Royer, who is now retired from the Army, was presented the Soldier’s Medal during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth. The medal was in recognition of his actions on May 27.

