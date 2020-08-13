At a recent meeting of Daughters of Isabella No. 254, Ms. Peggy Feltis was chosen as 2020 Daughter of the Year. She will be honored at the Sept. 8 meeting of the Isabella circle.

Feltis has been an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary paris for many years. Her involvement has been serving as a church usher, leads rosary in church the 4th Sunday of month, as well as serving coffee and donuts after Mass.. She has also been a spousal couple (with husband) for engaged couples as well as a former member of RCIA Team.

As a member of the local Circle of the Daughters of Isabella for the past 10 years, she has served as Financial Secretary and presently is Regent. She has represented the group at the annual state conventions, and has served on various committees. She serves as an honorary pall bearer locally at the funeral of a member and participates in the rosary at the mortuaries.

The Ks. State Circle encourages local members to have a spiritual activity with multi-generational individuals. On July 22, 2020, Feltis was instrumental in organizing a "painting a prayer rock" with local children at the Hays Park Shelter. They enjoyed snacks, refreshments. It was an enjoyable occasion and much socialization for parents as well as the D of I members who participated. The children were given the opportunity to present "their" rock to the person they are praying for or they could keep the rock for their safe keeping.

Feltis volunteers as a desk clerk at Hays Medical Center and any other duties she is assigned. She also assists people with shopping, medical appointments and other errands. Her hobbies are cooking, baking, sewing, reading and spending time with family.

She is the mother of a daughter and two stepsons, seven step-grandchildren and five step-great- grandchildren. She resides in Hays with husband, Rocky Feltis. Additionally, veteran's pins will be awarded (as a part of the evening's activities) to those members who have enjoyed 25 years as D of I members of Isabella Circle. They are: Donna Dinkel, Frances Pfannenstiel, Rosetta Werth, Deana Rupp, Esther Wasinger ad Louise Dechant.