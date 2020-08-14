The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

The Health Department releases updates about COVID-19 cases Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 16 new cases reported Friday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,519 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 851 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases involving inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 601 community cases, 124 are considered active. There also is one active case involving an inmate at LCF.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. But by Friday afternoon, two of these people had been released and only one remained in the hospital.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Of the nine people who have died, five were between the ages of 55 and 65. Three were between the age of 65 and 74 and one was 85 or older, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

In addition to the 1,519 positive cases of the virus in Leavenworth County, 10,603 county residents who were tested received negative results. That includes 186 negative test results that were reported since Wednesday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR

