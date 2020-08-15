After discussing adjustments to a school reopening plan Thursday, members of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education are scheduled to meet again Monday to vote on the plan.

Board members had voted on a plan last month. But since then, school officials have discussed modifying a plan for in-person instruction at Basehor-Linwood Middle School and Basehor-Linwood High School to a hybrid model that combines in-person instruction with remote learning.

Following a work session Thursday, board members are still looking at implementing a hybrid model for middle school and high school students. But there is uncertainty regarding what instruction platform will be used for elementary schools in the district, Superintendent David Howard said.

There has been discussion about whether elementary students will be able to attend classes in the school buildings five days a week or have a hybrid platform.

"We still haven’t settled that," Howard said.

He said district officials were planning Friday to meet with the elementary principals.

"We will make a recommendation to the board on Monday," he said.

Howard said board members will be presented with options in case they wish to modify the recommendation.

The school district also is offering parents and students the option of remote learning only as well as enrolling in the Basehor-Linwood Virtual School.

Monday’s special meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the school district office, 2008 N. 155th St. People will be able to watch the meeting through the online Zoom service using the link https://usd458.zoom.us/j/86550831846?pwd=N2lMajQzc0VUZVZpdDUwcjJ1SlVHdz09

Classes for Basehor-Linwood students are scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

