The results of the Aug. 4 primary election in Leavenworth County have been certified.

The election results were certified Friday by county commissioners who were acting as the Board of County Canvassers.

Commissioners were joined Friday by John Matthews, who was designated to serve on the Board of County Canvassers in place of absent County Commissioner Mike Stieben.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said voter turnout in Leavenworth County for the primary election was 33.6%. She said this is about 10 percentage points higher than she has seen in previous primary elections.

"So that was very good," she said.

Klasinski said 16,027 people voted in Leavenworth County for the primary election. Of those, 8,395 people voted by advance ballot.

There were 10,296 Republicans from Leavenworth County who voted in the primary and 5,731 Democrats.

Klasinski said there were 195 provisional ballots from Leavenworth County voters. Of those, 102 qualified to be counted. These votes had not been counted ahead of Friday’s meeting.

The Board of County Canvassers recessed their meeting Friday while the clerk ran these provisional ballots through a machine to be counted.

Klasinski then provided the updated results to the canvassers, who voted to certify the results.

Unofficial election results previously were posted on the county’s website. But the county clerk said the now official election results will be posted on the website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov

"We will begin working immediately on the November election," she said.

Klasinski said advance voting for the general election will begin Oct. 14.

Klasinski is anticipating a high voter turnout for the November election. She believes many voters will take advantage of advance ballots.

