The Board of Trustees for Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 will conduct a public hearing Monday for a proposed 2021 budget.

A $1.5 million budget has been proposed for the fire district, which provides fire department services to the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Fire District No. 1 is a taxing entity. And the proposed 2021 budget calls for a mill levy of 8.92 mills, which would be unchanged from the current year, according to budget information from the fire district.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Even if a mill levy remains flat, a homeowner could pay more in property taxes if the valuation of the property increases.

Budget information published by Fire District No. 1 indicates assessed valuation for the district is increasing $136.7 million for the current year to $143 million for 2021.

The public hearing will take place during a regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees. The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday at the fire station in Lansing, 111 E. Kansas St.

Because of social distancing, seating for the meeting will be limited. Visitors to the fire station will be subject to temperature screening. They also will be required to sanitize their hands upon entering the station and wear masks.

The budget hearing comes at a time when the Leavenworth County government and Lansing are in a legal dispute regarding who should be in control of Fire District No. 1.

That case is scheduled to go to trial in October. For now, a judge is allowing an existing Board of Trustees to continue to oversee the fire district. The Board of Trustees is made up of five members who were appointed by representatives of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR