The Leavenworth Public Library will be closed through Aug. 31 because of a possible COVID-19 exposure, according to a news release from the library.

The news release did not provide details about when the exposure may have occurred.

The incident has not resulted in a positive test for the virus at this point, but the library is being closed as a precaution, according to the news release.

Book drops will remain open while the library is closed. People wishing to contact the library during this period are asked to send an email to helpdesk@lvplks.org or leave a message at 913-682-5666.

E-books, audiobooks, streaming media and digital resources are available online under the Digital Content menu on the library's website, leavenworthpubliclibrary.org.