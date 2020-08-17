The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend on Eisenhower Road.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Eisenhower and Hughes road.

Shots apparently were fired from one vehicle at another. One person, Matthew Smith, 34, Basehor, was killed, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an incident earlier that night at a Lansing business called The Groggery, 800 N. Main St.

A Facebook page for The Groggery describes the business as a pub.

Kitchens said police believe there was some type of confrontation at the establishment. The business closed for the night and Smith left in a truck with three other people.

Shots were fired at the truck after it had turned onto Eisenhower Road, heading west.

Kitchens said multiple rounds were fired.

Smith, who was driving the truck, was the only person wounded. He died at the scene.

The other vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived. Kitchens said police later located what they believe to be the other vehicle, which was described as a sedan.

"And it was impounded," Kitchens said.

Kitchens said the car was found in the city of Leavenworth.

The chief said investigators are working to verify what took place at The Groggery and determine who was in the sedan.

"We are coordinating our investigation with the Lansing Police Department," s Kitchens said.

