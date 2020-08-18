Dew knot trussed yore spell chequer two fined awl yore mistakes. — Brendan Hills

Tragedy has struck. The guy who writes the newspaper column about proper language use has made a grammatical error.

"I may have found a tiny ‘gotcha’ in today’s column," wrote Mark Saylor after last Wednesday’s column appeared.

The error? I had written that, in 1889, reporter Nellie Bly traveled around the world and did it in "less" than the 80 days it took the fictional Phileas Fogg to do it.

Mark pointed out that proper grammar would require that I write she did it in fewer than 80 days; not less than 80 days.

At least he was understanding. He politely suggested he might be wrong (he wasn’t).

"I’m not sure about what's correct and what isn't these days," he wrote.

• He also submitted a thematic tidbit on behalf of his brother, Stephen Saylor: Les Miles is really the KU coach’s nickname. His full name is "Fewer."

• The subject was a hot topic for more than just the punning Saylors.

Rachel Imthurn of Maple Hill wrote, "My pet peeve is hearing the word ‘less’ when the correct word is ‘fewer.’ You seldom hear the word fewer any more. Drives me to distraction."

• Not that the less vs. fewer issue was the only one on readers’ minds.

Judy Olander and her brother Bill Tholen share double credit (blame?) for the next one.

"A truck loaded with thousands of copies of Roget's Thesaurus crashed yesterday losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, and perplexed."

• That reminded me of a news account about another truck accident that may or may not have actually happened.

A truck carrying a load of margarine overturned and dumped much of its cargo on the highway. The headline in the local news was, "Margarine blocks major artery."

• Recently when I printed some puns from readers, I predicted it would only encourage more punsters. I was right. I also could have predicted one of the first would be Walt Racker.

Walt sent this one:

"My flat-earther friend decided to walk to the end of the world to prove it is flat. In the end, he came around."

That is bad enough, but then he added, "the only thing flat-earthers have to fear is sphere itself."

