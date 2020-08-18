The Topeka Metro bus service announced Tuesday it will continue its temporary practices of charging no fares and requiring rear door bus entry on its fixed-route buses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The board of directors of the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees Topeka Metro, voted 7-0 Monday to keep those measures in place through Sept. 30, Topeka Metro marketing and communications director Keri Renner said in a news release Tuesday.

"The board voted to take this action to continue to protect the health and safety of both our bus operators and bus passengers," she said.

Monday’s move continues arrangements that were put in place March 25 after being approved by the TMTA board.

Those arrangements allow for people who ride fixed route buses and need a ramp, or the lowering of the bus, to still enter through the front entry doors, Renner said.

Topeka Metro passengers since July 9 have been required to wear a face mask when riding the bus, she said, adding that the mask requirement will remain in place until further notice.

Topeka Metro also encourages and imposes social distancing requirements at its bus stops, in the lobby at its Quincy Street Station at 820 S.E. Quincy and in the bus waiting areas in the Quincy Street Station lot, Renner said.