The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s update was the first from the Leavenworth County Health Department since Monday. The Health Department typically releases updates on COVID-19 cases in the county each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 15 new cases reported on Wednesday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

Also Wednesday, Health Department officials reported two COVID-19 cases that previously were counted among Leavenworth County cases have been transferred to other counties after further investigation. Health Department officials also learned another case previously had been incorrectly reported as involving an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. This case also has been transferred to another county.

These changes impact the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County.

To date, there have been 1,557 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. This includes 850 cases involving inmates at LCF and 67 cases involving inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 640 community cases, 76 are considered active at this time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one from Leavenworth County was in the hospital because of COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

A total of 49 people from the county have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the 1,557 confirmed cases, there have been 11,159 negative results reported in Leavenworth County. This includes 159 negative results that have been reported since Monday.

