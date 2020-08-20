Shawnee County commissioners on Thursday approved funding that could help the county’s department of corrections mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities.

Brian Cole, director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, went before commissioners Thursday morning to request more than $1 million in funding from the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allotment. Distribution of the money, which commissioners approved 3-0, will allow the department to renovate its HVAC system and more than a dozen isolated rooms in the adult detention center to reduce the risk of inmate and staff exposure to the coronavirus.

"One of the things we saw that was a very big need was to increase the amount of negative-airflow rooms we have in the Shawnee County Jail," Cole said. "We worked with KDHE many years ago to put in two, and we’re finding out that’s not near enough."

Using the approved funds — $772,261 of which is dedicated to the HVAC replacement and $481,908 of which would be directed toward the room renovations — the department of corrections plans to make the entire medical area of its adult detention center a negative-airflow space.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, negative-pressure rooms generally prevent airborne microorganisms from traveling to other areas of a facility.

"Each room would have its own control and would be vital to this cause and challenge we have in the department of corrections," Cole said. "I think everybody knows with the uniqueness of corrections and jails and prisons that the spread of this virus can be detrimental to both the inmates and to staff."

The department also plans to renovate 16 isolated rooms so they could be used for remote court business and private visitations. Cole said the isolated rooms are important to have as the local court system picks back up with sentencing hearings.

"I have to be upfront that with our staffing I don’t have a lot of staff to move inmates around," Cole said. "There’s going to be times that I’m going to have to have inmates with the ability to use their tablet in their room or get them to a confidential area to do some of these visits."

County commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays also voted 3-0 Thursday to approve an advertising campaign by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.

The campaign, which consists of billboard buys and advertisements on the sides of Topeka Metro buses, will cost about $33,000. That cost is expected to be covered by COVID-19 relief funds granted to the Shawnee County Health Department.

Amanda Monhollon, the county’s public information officer, said the COVID-19 response team will contract with Lamar Advertising to place ads on 21 billboards throughout Shawnee County. Those ads will feature messages that encourage mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing. The billboard ads will run Aug. 24 through Nov. 15.

The bus wraps will feature similar messaging and will remain on the buses from Sept. 1, 2020, to Sept. 1, 2021.

"We are doing this to help mitigate the spread and create awareness and education for all of our residents," Monhollon said.

She also announced that county residents can now sign up for COVID-19 text-message alerts by texting "SNCOCOVID19" to 888-777. Alerts are expected to include weekly data updates and occasional news releases, health order changes and COVID-19 resolutions.