The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

The new cases were reported in the Health Department’s first update since Wednesday. The Health Department typically releases updates about COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All of the new cases reported Friday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,569 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 cases that have involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases that have involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 652 community cases, 69 are considered active at this time.

The Health Department reported Friday that one Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 51 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the 1,569 confirmed cases, there have been 11,368 negative results in the county including 209 negative results that have been reported since Wednesday.

A map identifying how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in different areas of the county can be found on a webpage set up by the county government, www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid

The page includes other graphs with COVID-19 data including a 14-day average positive test rate. As of Friday, the average positive test rate for Leavenworth County was 7.1%.

