The Kansas State Fair might be canceled, but deep-fried cuisine will live on this weekend. One dozen food vendors, American Idol’s Makayla Brownlee and other music will be center stage at the fair.

State Fair food lovers can get their fix of Pronto Pups, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and much more during the Fair’s Food and Tunes Weekend -- today and Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation.

There is no gate admission for this event. A dozen Kansas food vendors will be selling Fair cuisine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Food vendors are spread across two streets, creating an open-air restaurant atmosphere with lots of space.

Live music from Kansas entertainers will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage at Lake Talbott. Visitors staying for the Tunes event are asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets. This is a park-like atmosphere. The giant yellow slide also will be open.

Kansas Talent:

Lockeland is a Nashville group that includes Independence, Kansas native Kyndon Oakes. Since the launch of the trio’s debut single, "Til The Cows Come Home," which landed in the Top 40 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart, Lockeland has appeared on the CMA Spotlight Stage. The group will appear at 7 p.m.

Makayla Brownlee is from Wellington and was on the 2020 season of American Idol. She performs at 6 p.m.

The high-energy Irish and folk rock-influenced band from Harvey County, Sassanachs will perform at 5 p.m. The group takes listeners on a journey around the world with polkas, country, mariachi and punk.

The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation will have a booth selling T-shirts and taking donations for the Fair’s current Kansas Cares About the Fair Campaign. The Fair is a fee-funded agency that survives on the income it makes from each Fair. With the lack of anticipated revenue after the 2020 Fair was canceled, the Foundation is helping to raise funds to ensure the Fair tradition continues for future generations.

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/p/manage-events/fair-food--tunes-weekend.