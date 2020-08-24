Topeka’s Black Lives Matter group will demand accountability and systemic changes during a special Topeka City Council meeting being held Tuesday focusing on police reform, that organization said in a news release Sunday evening.

BLM-Topeka KS is committed to "collectively, lovingly and courageously working vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and, by extension, all people," according to the release put out by Pjay Carter, an organizer with that group.

"As we forge our path, we intentionally build and nurture a beloved community that is bonded together through a beautiful struggle that is restorative, not depleting," Carter said. "We hope that the city will acknowledge the life and the lives of all those killed by police brutality and pledge: ’Never again, not in this city.’ "

Topeka’s mayor and council will meet to discuss police reform at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced in a news release late Monday afternoon that to avoid confusing people or creating the misconception that a list of more than 50 community policing recommendations put forth Aug. 18 by the Topeka Human Relations Commission represent the opinions of the mayor or council, the city removed that document from the HRC website.

The HRC created and submitted the list to address concerns highlighted by protests held nationwide following the killings by police of people of color, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

But the recommendations were not presented to nor approved by the mayor or city council prior to their publication on the HRC website, and do not represent the opinions or beliefs of members of the governing body, De La Isla said in the release.

"The city remains dedicated to supporting all members of its police department while ensuring that the act of law enforcement is carried out with fairness and justice to all residents of Topeka," she said. "I call on all Topekans to come together at this time and address

these issues with the kindness and civility that Topekans are known for."

BLM-Topeka will hold a protest at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the steps in front of that building, it announced on its Facebook page.

A rally in defense of the Topeka Police Department is also set to be held prior to Tuesday’s council meeting on the steps at that location, its organizers announced Aug. 1 on the Facebook page for that event.

BLM-Topeka said in Sunday’s news release that to achieve real, sustainable reform in law enforcement, "focus must shift from individuals sworn to uphold the law to policing systems — the policies, practices and culture of police organizations."

The release said BLM-Topeka at Tuesday’s meeting will demand that the city:

• Prohibit racial profiling.

• Ban chokeholds and make using them a crime.

• Establish a registry of police misconduct.

• Create a civilian review board, which the release said would "not just identify and transform the roles and responsibilities for the police system but also the roles and responsibilities of the community."

• Overhaul qualified immunity for law enforcement and write provisions taking that step into the city’s contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents rank-and-file officers in collective bargaining.

Qualified immunity shields government officials performing discretionary functions from liability for civil damages if their conduct doesn’t violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.

The mission of Black Lives Matter involves more than ending police brutality, Carter said in Sunday’s release.

"We’re talking about incarceration, health care, housing, education and economics — all the different components of a broader system that has created the reality we see today," Carter said.

He added, "Black lives should matter in all stages of life, and to honor that truth, we must radically transform the system from its roots."