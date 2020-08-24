Authorities are trying to determine who fired multiple shots at a Leavenworth apartment, a police official said.

No injuries were reported following the shooting.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Woodland Village Apartments, which are located off of Limit Street in the area of Wilson Avenue.

A 20-year-old woman reported that someone had fired shots at the apartment where she lives.

"That apartment got struck several times," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

He said officers found a number of empty shell casings at the scene.

Kitchens believes the woman was the only person in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The chief said investigators are reviewing security camera footage from the apartment complex to see if they can identify a suspect or suspects.

Leavenworth police officers have responded to multiple shootings in recent weeks, two of which resulted in homicides.

On July 18, Sanquan M. Brooks, 30, died during what appeared to have been an exchange of gunfire in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Kitchens said police have identified a person of interest in the case but investigators are awaiting test results from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

On Aug. 16, Matthew Smith, 34, was killed while driving a vehicle on Eisenhower Road. The shooting followed a confrontation at a Lansing business.

Police have not yet identified suspects in this case, Kitchens said.

Kitchens said an increase in shootings in the city in a short period of time "does gather the full attention of the Police Department."

He said investigators continue to work on the individual cases and evaluate whether any of them may be tied together.

