The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Monday. The Health Department typically releases updated numbers for COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 18 new cases that were reported Wednesday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been 1,621 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. That number includes 850 cases that involved Lansing Correctional Facility inmates and 67 cases that involved inmates and personnel at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the county’s 704 community cases, 80 are considered active.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two people from Leavenworth County were in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 53 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nine Leavenworth County residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from complications from COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the city of Lansing reopened offices for the Public Works Department and Community and Economic Development. These offices are located at 730 First Terrace in Lansing.

These offices and the Lansing Community Library, which is located in the same building, were closed Monday as a precaution because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The library reopened Tuesday but the other offices remained closed until Wednesday.

